Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $161.00 at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

LSTR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $147.54. 1,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,625. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.40. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Landstar System by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 37,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

