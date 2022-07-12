Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 188,700 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Purple Innovation worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,493,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,109. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

