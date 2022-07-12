Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 20,800 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for 1.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The stock has a market cap of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.