Lapides Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NYSE:SMG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,384. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

