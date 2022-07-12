Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $6 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. NCR comprises approximately 2.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 348.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 21,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 273.45 and a beta of 1.57. NCR Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $46.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

