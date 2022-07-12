Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares during the quarter. Rackspace Technology makes up approximately 4.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Rackspace Technology worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 262,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 99,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,799. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.