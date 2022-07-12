Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 3,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.