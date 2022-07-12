Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.94. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

