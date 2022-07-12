Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $139.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

