Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.18.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.94. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

