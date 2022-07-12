Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.29. 32,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average is $272.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
