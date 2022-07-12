Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 675 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

