LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.18% of LendingTree worth $79,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,497. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $571.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

