Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $13,924,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.