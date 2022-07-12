Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of USA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 54,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,358. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
