Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

