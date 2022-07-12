Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.44. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.83 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.