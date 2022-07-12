LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,991.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $472,246.44 and approximately $1,991.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

