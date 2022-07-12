Liquity (LQTY) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00109886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,574,783 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

