Lithium (LITH) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $109,787.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,159,850 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

