Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 52 Price Target at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 52 ($0.62) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.80) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.66).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 42.40 ($0.50). 278,625,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,322,219. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.08. The stock has a market cap of £29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.64.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($76,666.63). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,228.35).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.