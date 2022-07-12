Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
MMM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
