Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.