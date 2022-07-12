Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 2.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

