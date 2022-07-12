Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,259 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

