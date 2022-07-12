Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 630.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 74,174 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

