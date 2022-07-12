Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,510 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $297.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.