Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

