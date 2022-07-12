L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Lowered to €405.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($450.00) to €420.00 ($420.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($435.00) to €400.00 ($400.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($260.00) to €282.00 ($282.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($395.00) to €385.00 ($385.00) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($339.00) to €350.00 ($350.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 214,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,866. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

