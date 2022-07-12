Lossless Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $551,382.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00118877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017069 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.