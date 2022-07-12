Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.66. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 6,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

