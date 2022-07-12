Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.66. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 6,756 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.