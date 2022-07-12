Magna International (TSE:MG) Trading Up 2.4%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.10 and last traded at C$72.72. Approximately 125,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,001,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.02.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MG. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The firm has a market cap of C$21.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.
About Magna International (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
