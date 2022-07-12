Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

MARA opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

