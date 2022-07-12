Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.01.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.