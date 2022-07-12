MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.22.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.