Martin Mucci Sells 21,631 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. 1,266,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

