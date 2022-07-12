Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.12. 33,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

