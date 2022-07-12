Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 36 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.19. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a twelve month low of GBX 34.40 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.45). The firm has a market cap of £63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

