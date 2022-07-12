Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

