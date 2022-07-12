Menlo Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 4.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $689,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.57 on Tuesday, reaching $690.46. The stock had a trading volume of 381,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.53 and a 200 day moving average of $875.02. The stock has a market cap of $715.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.