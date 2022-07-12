MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 75.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

