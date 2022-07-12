Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,552.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $39,552.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

