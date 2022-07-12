MicroMoney (AMM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,629.00

MicroMoney (AMM) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $49,939.50 and $59,629.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.38 or 1.00017221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

