Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $312.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $312.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.34.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average is $287.81.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.