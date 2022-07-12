MILC Platform Price Hits $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, MILC Platform has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $272,059.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00121576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

