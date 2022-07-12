MileVerse (MVC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $291,501.00

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $291,501.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

