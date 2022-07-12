Mina Market Cap Tops $383.49 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $383.49 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 583,961,153 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.