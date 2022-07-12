Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

