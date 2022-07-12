Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564 in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

MCW opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -92.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

