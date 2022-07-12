Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.57% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 622,125 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,480 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,657,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 719,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

