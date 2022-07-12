Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 4.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $66,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 671.9% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 322,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,323 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $269,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $496,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 92,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

